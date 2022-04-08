2000 People became millionaires under my watch in Kogi – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Friday at least 2000 people became millionaires under his watch in the state.

He disclosed this at the “Second Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents” in Abuja,

The governor said he would lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty if elected Nigeria’s President in 2023.

He also credited his government for the low crime rate in Kogi and vowed to re-enact the same feat at the national level.

Bello declared his 2023 presidential bid last week and promised to recreate the “Hope 23” slogan made popular by the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late MKO Abiola, next year.

He said: “If many of you remember my presidential declaration speech, I promised that I would build on Mr. President’s promise of ensuring that at least 100 million Nigerians are pulled out of poverty by the year 2030, that’s about seven years from 2023.

READ ALSO: Yahaya Bello approves payment of N30,000 minimum wage in Kogi after two years

“The question will be, ‘what have you done in Kogi State, how many millionaires have you made?’

“Without doubt, within the limit of our resources, coupled with various challenges and demands on our resources we have been able to make nothing less than 2,000 millionaires in Kogi State, within this short period.

“A millionaire doesn’t necessarily need to be a Dangote, before you are called a millionaire. Our government created an enabling environment that if you have N1 million you should be able to turn it around and multiply it.

“Kogi State used to be the hitherto crime capital of this country. Today the reverse is the case, I faced it frontally.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now