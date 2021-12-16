2007 elections worst in Nigeria’s history – Jega

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, on Thursday warned that the current insecurity in Nigeria may threaten the conduct of the 2023 elections in the country.

Jega, who stated this in a keynote address at the fourth Abiola Ajimobi roundtable held at the University of Ibadan, said the 2007 general elections were regarded as the worst in the country’s history.

The former INEC chairman stressed that security was very important in the conduct of any election whose outcome would be acceptable to all and sundry.

He urged the Federal Government to tackle the insecurity ravaging many parts of the country ahead of the election.

Jega said: “The 2007 elections were regarded as the most flawed election in the country because security agents either worked at cross-purposes or worked for different masters.

“Unless elections are conducted in an environment that is peaceful and secure, its integrity and even the legitimacy of the outcome of that election will be questioned.

“Security challenges undermine electoral integrity. It constrains or disrupts preparations and conduct of elections and it leads to partial or totally illegitimate electoral outcomes.

“As we look forward to the 2023 general elections, there is increasing apprehension that the pervasive insecurity situation in the country may present a formidable obstacle if not an obstruction to that election.

“If not appropriately and effectively mitigated, security challenges would pose the most serious danger to the integrity of the election process if it even allows the election to be conducted.”

