201 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 73,376. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Monday recorded 201 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,197 as at Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 73,376.

Meanwhile, 66,314 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Kaduna (74), Lagos (53), Katsina (40), Rivers (11), Plateau (9), Kwara (6), Bauchi (2), Ogun (2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), and Sokoto (1).

