2020 FY: Zenith Bank revenue, expenses rise despite shrinked operation | Ripples Nigeria

Business
2020 FY: Zenith Bank revenue, expenses rise despite shrinked operation
Zenith Bank has released its financials for the Full Year period of 2020, with the lender reporting revenue growth for the period which saw most deposit money banks (DMBs) shrink their operation to mostly digital transactions.
According to Zenith Bank’s financial statements released to the investing public, the company generated N696.45 billion as revenue in FY last year, surpassing N662.25 billion grossed in same period in 2019.
It was gathered that Zenith Bank Interest Income topped N420.81 billion between first quarter and fourth quarter of 2020, rising slightly above the N415.56 billion reported during the corresponding period of 2019.
Interest Expense for the lender, however, dropped as it gained less from borrowed funds. Zenith Bank reported its Interest Expense clocked N121.13 billion in 2020 FY, lower than the N148.53 billion incurred in 2019 FY.
COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures adopted by the Nigerian government had forced many company to shutdown, while banks, rated as essential, was allowed to open, but not in full capacity.
While the lockdown measure reduced the number of employees on duty for banks during the long four months lockdown and number of branches opened, Zenith Bank’s Operating expenses still rose.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Zenith Bank Operating expenses rose sharply from N129.45 billion of 2019 full year, to N148,11 billion during the twelve months period of last year.
READ ALSO: Zenith Bank posts N208.6bn full year profit, declares N2.50 final dividend
The rising cost of operation had little or no impact on Zenith Bank’s profit before tax, with the lender reporting N255.86 billion for its PBT in 2020, against the N243.29 billion PBT recorded during the corresponding period of 2019.
The company’s Profit After Tax also followed the same growth path despite reduction in operation capacity during the twelve months of 2020.
Zenith Bank’s PAT rose to N230,56 billion, a significant climb when compared to the N208.84 billion generated in PAT for 2019 FY.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Ronaldo bags brace, Nwankwo subbed on as Juventus thrash Crotone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in their big win over bottom club Crotone in a Serie A encounter in...
Enyimba to face Pirates, Benghazi, Sétif in Confed Cup group
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn in the Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup on...
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Latest Tech News
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...