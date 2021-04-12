2021 Ramadan starts Tuesday – Sultan | Ripples Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, said on Monday night this year’s Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins on Tuesday.

Abubakar, who is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), announced this in a broadcast in Sokoto.

According to him, the new moon was sighted in different parts of Nigeria and that report was received from Muslim leaders and organisations across the country.

He said: “After due verification and authentication by the national moon sighting committee and state committees’ confirmation as well as routine scrutiny, I hereby announce the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan which signifies the end of Sha’aban 1442 AH.

“Consequently, in accordance with Islamic law, Muslim Ummah is directed to commence fasting on Tuesday accordingly

“We further call on Nigerians to continue to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious and tribal difference.”

