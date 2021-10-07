2022 budget designed to accelerate Nigerian govt’s economic diversification plan – APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Thursday the proposed 2022 budget was designed to accelerate Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to diversify the country’s economy.

The Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier on Thursday presented the 2022 budget to the joint sessions of the National Assembly.

Akpanudoedehe said: “The APC welcomes President Buhari’s timely presentation of the proposed 2022 National budget tagged: ‘Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability’ before a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

“The proposed budget is designed to accelerate government’s ongoing efforts to diversify the economy through more support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).”

He stressed that the budget would ensure continued investment in vital infrastructure, strengthen security and enable a vibrant, educated, and healthy populace.

The APC spokesman said the budget would also reduce poverty through targeted social investment programmes and ultimately ensure good governance.

He expressed confidence that the 9th National Assembly would sustain its patriotic disposition by speedily considering and passing the 2022 budget.

“This is critical to meet the January-December budget cycle achieved by the Buhari administration.

“We call on Nigerians to keep track of the progress being made by the Buhari administration, especially in delivering projects, services, and countless dividends of democracy across the country,” he added.

