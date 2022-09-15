2022 budget padded with fake projects worth N100bn – ICPC

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said on Thursday the 2022 budget was padded by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with fake projects worth N100billion.

Owasanoye stated this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Finance in Abuja.

The ICPC chief revealed that the MDAs also inserted duplicated projects worth N300billion in the 2021 budget.

He added that the commission uncovered N49.9 billion set aside by corrupt officials as salaries for ghost workers between January and June this year.

READ ALSO: 2023: Desist from unserious petitions, ICPC cautions politicians

Owasanoye said: “A total sum of N300billion would have been wasted by the Federal Government on duplicated projects inserted into the 2021 budget and N100billion for the same purpose in the current fiscal year if not tracked and intercepted by ICPC.

“The same pre-emptive move by the ICPC saved the country from spending N49.9billion for salaries of ghost workers put on fictitious payroll by the fraudulent MDAs between January and June this year.

“The good thing about the commission’s pre-emptive moves is that monies for the fraudulent acts were prevented from being released to the affected MDAs and it is commendable the Ministry of Finance and Accountant General Office cooperated with us on this matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now