News
2022 budget padded with fake projects worth N100bn – ICPC
The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said on Thursday the 2022 budget was padded by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with fake projects worth N100billion.
Owasanoye stated this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Finance in Abuja.
The ICPC chief revealed that the MDAs also inserted duplicated projects worth N300billion in the 2021 budget.
He added that the commission uncovered N49.9 billion set aside by corrupt officials as salaries for ghost workers between January and June this year.
READ ALSO: 2023: Desist from unserious petitions, ICPC cautions politicians
Owasanoye said: “A total sum of N300billion would have been wasted by the Federal Government on duplicated projects inserted into the 2021 budget and N100billion for the same purpose in the current fiscal year if not tracked and intercepted by ICPC.
“The same pre-emptive move by the ICPC saved the country from spending N49.9billion for salaries of ghost workers put on fictitious payroll by the fraudulent MDAs between January and June this year.
“The good thing about the commission’s pre-emptive moves is that monies for the fraudulent acts were prevented from being released to the affected MDAs and it is commendable the Ministry of Finance and Accountant General Office cooperated with us on this matter.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...