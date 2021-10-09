2022 BUDGET: Presidency to spend N479.85m on internet, telephone, electricity, generator fuel

The presidency is seeking approval from the National Assembly to spend N479.85 million for various utility charges.

The charges are to ensure uninterrupted internet, telephone, and power.

The utility charges are part of the N12.30 billion budgeted for the Statehouse in 2022.

You will recall that on Thursday, 7th October 2021 President Muhammdu Buhari submitted a total of N16.39 trillion, which will be partly financed with a loan of N5.012 trillion.

A breakdown from the statehouse budget shows electricity charges will gulp N354 million which comes to about N29.5 million monthly payments through the year.

To further ensure uninterrupted power at Aso Rock, N30.67 million has been budgeted to fuel generators and plants.

The statehouse will also spend N6 million for telephone charges, and N67.1 million for internet access charges.

Another interesting expense included in the budget is the cost of filling cooking gas which will cost N22.07 million.

Fueling state house motor vehicles will gulp N67.95 million.

For the Purchase of tyres.3 bulletproof vehicles, plain cars, ccu vehicles, platform trucks, jeeps, ambulances, and other utility and operational vehicles, the statehouse will be spending N180.08 million.

