2022: EKiti State APC settles for Afuye as deputy guber candidate

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has settled for Chief (Mrs) Monisade Christianah Afuye as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Party Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotosho on Monday.

The APC chairman described Afuye’s emergence “as a result enthusiastically welcomed by all party’s stakeholders and members in the state”.

The statement said: “We are pleased that the nomination of Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Christianah Afuye has been well received by our people, especially amongst grassroots stakeholders, noting that the decision has been communicated to the Independent Electoral Commission in line with extant electoral guidelines and formalities.

READ ALSO: Melaye says signing of Electoral Act is ‘political obituary’ of APC

“This affirms the correctness of our choice in response to the yearnings of the people for a Deputy Governorship candidate who is grounded in local realities”, the statement added.

Speaking on the development, the APC governorship candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, described the nomination of Afuye as an important move which will give the party high chances at the forthcoming polls.

“I am most excited to welcome Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Christianah Afuye as my running mate for the upcoming elections.

“Madam Afuye has been a part of the political structure in the state for many years now, and is an accomplished mobiliser and voice for the masses. I know her to be a woman of immense wisdom and generosity of spirit, and I am confident that she would be a great partner whose reach and connections with the grassroots would contribute to earning the mandate of the people and eventually running an inclusive and progressive government that works for all”, he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now