2022 OSUN GOV POLL: Group of political parties warns Gov Oyetola

Some political parties, under the aegis of Association of Progressive Political Parties (APPPs) in Osun State has warned Governor Gboyega Oyetola to put on hold, any dream of seeking re-election in 2022.

The group said Governor Oyetola should instead ensure he fulfilled all his campaign promises he made to the people of the state in 2018.

They also urged him to enhance socio-economic and infrastructure status of the state for the wellbeing of the people.

The association stated this in a statement issued and signed by its chairman, Wole Adedoyin, who is also the state chairman of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP).

Adedoyin equally called on the people of the state to continue to support Governor Oyetola’s government policies and programmes in the efforts to transform the state in 2020 and beyond.

“Oyetola has not fulfilled what he promised the citizens during his electioneering campaign in 2018. We know that some of his current political moves are towards preparing for 2022 reelection bid. Some members of his cabinets are deceiving him; citizens of the state are not smiling mainly because many of them have not gotten dividends of democracy as promised by the governor in the year 2018,” part of the statement read.

