2023: 14 parties to take part in Kano governorship election

At least 14 political parties will take part in the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.

The list of the parties, their candidates and deputies was pasted at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

The parties include the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Allied Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Others are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), National Rescue Party (NRP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The rest are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Alliance (AA) and African Action Congress (AAC).

Some of the governorship candidates listed by the commission are Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna (APC), Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf (NNPP), Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil (ADC), Aishatu Mahmud (NRP), and Sadiq Wali (PRP).

However, the appearance of Wali was a surprise as the commission had earlier named Mohammed Abacha, the son of the former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, as PDP candidate in the state.

In a chat with journalists on the matter, the INEC Public Relations Officer in the state, Adam Ahmad-Maulud, said the duty of the commission was to supervise the conduct of party primaries.

He said: “It is the responsibility of the parties to submit names of their candidates to INEC.

“And these are the names political parties submitted to INEC as their governorship candidates in Kano State, which we received from INEC in Abuja.”

