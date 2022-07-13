2023: AAC, NNPP yet to nominate candidates for governorship, state Assembly elections —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are yet to submit any nomination for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections with just three days to the deadline for the submission of candidates.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said 16 out of 18 registered political parties had so far submitted 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) for the elections.

He said: “As provided for in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election released by the Commission on February 26, all political parties that conducted valid primaries are required to nominate their candidates for Governorship, Deputy Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“The nominations are expected to be done via the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) from July 1 to July 15.

“So far, the Commission has processed 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates.

“However, two political parties, the AAC and NNPP, are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal.”

INEC reminded all political parties that they have three days left to upload their list of candidates to the ICNP.

