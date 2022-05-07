Politics
2023: Abdulmumin Jibrin dumps APC, may abandon Tinubu
The Director-General of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Support Groups Management Council (ABATSGMC), Abdulmumin Jibrin, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Jibrin, who announced this via his Twitter handle @AbdulAbmJ, on Saturday, stated that he has done his best for the APC.
He noted that he will make public his new party within the next 24 hours.
“I have done my best for APC. It’s time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course,” his tweet read.
READ ALSO: ‘14 governors have endorsed Tinubu’s presidential bid,’ Ex-federal lawmaker, Jibrin claims
Jibrin, a former House of Representatives member, has been leading the presidential campaign for the National Leader of the APC, and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Having dumped the ruling party under which Tinubu is seeking to vie for the nation’s presidency, it is still unclear if Jubrin would still be part of Tinubu’s campaign activities.
