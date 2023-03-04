2023: ADC candidate, Kachikwu, outlines factors that led to Tinubu’s victory

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has attributed the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded presidential election to the failure of the opposition parties to unite ahead of the polls.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Wednesday declared the winner of the election having polled highest votes of 8,794, 726 to defeat his rivals, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who garnered 6,984520 and 6,101,533, respectively.

Nigerians had also slammed the opposition parties for going to the election divided, stressing the ruling party’s victory in 2015 was based on formidable alliance.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was fragmented into Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party, a development that negatively impacted on its performance during the election.

The leadership of the party was also at loggerheads with five aggrieved governors termed G5 who insisted Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman, must step down in the interest of fairness and justice.

Kachikwu, who commented on the outcome of the election in a statement on Friday, faulted opposition parties.

He said: “The victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the just concluded presidential polls is a clear case of consistency and preparation meeting opportunity. Tinubu, a dogged fighter with a mastery of the Nigerian political system, took advantage of a disunited opposition some of whom were running purely on the divisive platforms of ethnicity and religion.

“The distortions occasioned by the rigging done by the four so-called leading parties were not significant enough to have altered the outcome of this election. I long warned that any vote for the Labour Party was a vote in support of an APC victory.

“The PDP and Labour Party candidates failed to show leadership when they refused to put aside petty differences to build a formidable opposition to take on a non-performing sitting government. They now seek to form an alliance of sore losers after defeat.”

