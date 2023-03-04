Politics
2023: ADC candidate, Kachikwu, outlines factors that led to Tinubu’s victory
African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has attributed the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded presidential election to the failure of the opposition parties to unite ahead of the polls.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Wednesday declared the winner of the election having polled highest votes of 8,794, 726 to defeat his rivals, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who garnered 6,984520 and 6,101,533, respectively.
Nigerians had also slammed the opposition parties for going to the election divided, stressing the ruling party’s victory in 2015 was based on formidable alliance.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was fragmented into Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party, a development that negatively impacted on its performance during the election.
The leadership of the party was also at loggerheads with five aggrieved governors termed G5 who insisted Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman, must step down in the interest of fairness and justice.
READ ALSO:Doherty: ADC guber candidate pins Nigeria’s problems on absence of transparent leadership
Kachikwu, who commented on the outcome of the election in a statement on Friday, faulted opposition parties.
He said: “The victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the just concluded presidential polls is a clear case of consistency and preparation meeting opportunity. Tinubu, a dogged fighter with a mastery of the Nigerian political system, took advantage of a disunited opposition some of whom were running purely on the divisive platforms of ethnicity and religion.
“The distortions occasioned by the rigging done by the four so-called leading parties were not significant enough to have altered the outcome of this election. I long warned that any vote for the Labour Party was a vote in support of an APC victory.
“The PDP and Labour Party candidates failed to show leadership when they refused to put aside petty differences to build a formidable opposition to take on a non-performing sitting government. They now seek to form an alliance of sore losers after defeat.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...