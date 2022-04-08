2023 AFCON qualifiers to begin June as CAF announces date for draw

The qualifying series for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to kick off in June, 2022, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF has also announced on Friday that the Super Eagles of Nigeria as well as other member nations will know their opponents in the qualifiers on April 19.

The continental football body says it will announce all the platforms where audience can watch and follow the draw in due course.

The qualifying series will start in June, with the final set of matches to be played in March, 2023 before the tournament finally kicks off in Cote d’Ivoire.

Read Also: Super Falcons will be victorious against Canada, Ebi promises fans

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Super Eagles were eliminated in the second round at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon after a stunning defeat to Tunisia.

Meanwhile, CAF has also announced the dates for upcoming draws of

TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) Algeria 2023 and TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022.

The group stage draw for the Morocco tournament will be held in Morocco on 25 April 2022, the football house said on Friday.

The TotalEnergies CHAN 2023 qualifiers will kick-off in July 2022, while the official draw for the qualifiers will be on 28 April 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now