2023: Afenifere leader, Fasoranti prays for Tinubu despite Adebanjo’s endorsement of Obi

The leader of of the Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on Sunday prayed for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election.

The former Lagos State governor visited the elder statesman at his country home in Akure, Ondo State, on Sunday to seek his blessing just four months before the election.

The Director of Media, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, had on Saturday announced in a statement that Tinubu would present his action plan to Fasoranti and other Afenifere leaders in the Ondo State capital.

Fasoranti’s show of support for the APC candidate came several weeks after another leader of the Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, announced the group’s adoption of the Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, as its preferred candidate in the 2023 election.

