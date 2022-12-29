2023: Again, Buhari charges military to be professional

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again charged the Nigerian military and other security agencies to show their professionalism and remain apolitical in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Buhari who gave this admonition on Wednesday at the inauguration of a new estate by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Abuja, told the military to maintain a high sense of professionalism and remain impartial in the discharge of their duties in the forthcoming elections.

Reiterating his earlier directive to security agencies to remain apolitical, the President said security agencies must desist from behaviour that could bring disrepute to their organisations and the country and avoid compromising the democratic process.

He also urged the agencies to handle the “distribution and monitoring of classified materials and other logistics professionally and in accordance with Standing Operation Procedures.”

This is not the first time Buhari has called on the military to remain neutral and professional in the 2023 elections.

On December 5th, the President had also called on the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and professional in their conduct before and during the elections.

Buhari made the call while declaring open the 2022 Chief of Army Staff Conference at the International Conference Centre Kasarawa in Sokoto State.

