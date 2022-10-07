2023: Again, Buhari warns politicians on provocative statements during campaigns

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday warned politicians against making provocative statements against political opponents during the 2023 elections campaigns.

The president made the call in his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Maulud the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to free and fair elections in 2023.

Buhari encouraged Muslims to “emulate the noble and shining virtues of the Prophet Muhammad,” adding that the best way to honour the prophet was to follow his good examples.

The president had last month urged politicians to guard statements that could escalate the tension in the country.

He said: “The prophet became famous for his life of humility, justice and fairness.

“The Prophet attracted people to Islam through personal examples of honesty, trustworthiness, justice, patience and tolerance.”

He noted that the Prophet exhibited a remarkable life of patience under provocation and honoured treaties with non-Muslims for peaceful coexistence.

“Honesty was one of Muhammad’s greatest virtues and every good Muslim should follow his examples,” Buhari added.

