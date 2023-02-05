Politics
2023: Again, INEC reassures Nigerians of BVAS’ effectiveness
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has once again, assured Nigerians of the effectiveness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who gave the renewed assurance on Saturday in Abuja while assessing activities at polling units where mock accreditation of voters were carried out using the BVAS machines, said the commission would deliver credible and transparent elections as the BVAS machines will not fail.
“In the two polling units we have visited so far, there is no report of failure. The machines have performed optimally and this is the report we are getting so far nationwide,” the INEC boss said.
READ ALSO:2023: INEC to test BVAS with mock accreditation
“We have also made contingency arrangements like we will do on election day, that there is a spare machine and in the unlikely event of a malfunction, we will be able to respond and fix the machines.
“The speed of the machine is good and also the authentication is good. The BVAS has never failed anywhere.
“For us, BVAS is working and we hope it will be like that all over the states. Our representatives are all over the states, in all the locations where we are having the mock elections, “ he said.
