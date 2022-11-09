2023: Again, Wike group absent as PDP, Atiku take campaign to Maiduguri

The five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu — were not in attendance as the party took its presidential rally to Borno State on Wednesday.

The governors had been also unavailable at the party campaigns held in Akwa Ibom and Edo in past weeks to protest the continued retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the party.

The quintet are demanding the resignation of Ayu over his shared region with the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

in his address at the rally in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, Atiku urged supporters to vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for mismanaging the country.

The former Vice President noted that his party was poised to defeat the ruling party next year.

He said: “We have come to speak with you regarding issues of security, economy and others. In order to be exempted from exorbitant taxes and be safe, you should vote out the broom.

“The reality in the last seven years has shown that APC has worsened the situation of Nigeria. From Insecurity, to exorbitant taxes, for worsening economy, it’s true that the party has condemned Nigerians to hunger. This must not continue”, he added.

