2023: Age, region not major criteria in choice of Nigeria’s next President – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday urged Nigerians to look beyond age and region when voting for the country’s next President in 2023.

The CAN Vice-Chairman, Northern Region, Rev. John Hayab, who made the call in a statement in Kaduna, urged Nigerians to support any good candidate who would move the country forward by effectively tackling the security challenges and corruption.

He asked Nigerians to reject any politician with parochial interests ahead of the 2023 election.

Hayab said: “Nigerians today, simply need a leader that can deliver the goods, unite the nation and take us out of our economic woes and insecurity challenges.

“Those coming out to talk about the age and region of our next President are only out to start an agenda that will further divide us and put Nigeria in a more difficult situation.

“Our Association, therefore, wishes to warn the nation against these unhealthy moves and also to appeal to Nigerians not to allow these short-sighted and selfish considerations to becloud our reasoning.

“We have elected leaders in the past because of some of these considerations, but only ends with regrets and a lack of progress.

“Those who have been misleading us with these parochial views anytime elections are around the corners have started a new game which we must all resist and never give them space.

“How long should we allow our country to be dancing back and forth when looking for a genuine leader?.

“Every citizen that truly loves this country knows that we have suffered too long and need to shine our eyes.

“The age of whoever will become Nigeria’s leader should never be an issue for debate because Nigerians must never allow anyone that does not have good leadership credentials and the capacity to be her leader just because he is young or old.

“But our concern should be for us all to look for a good and detribalize Nigerian who can fight insecurity, stop corruption and make the country move forward.”

