2023: Alliance possibly on agenda as APC governors meet Wike, Fayose in Port Harcourt

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday met with their Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt.

Governors at the meeting were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos),

Others at the meeting were the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, the state ex-governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with ongoing moves by the ruling party to bring everybody, including those from opposition parties to its fold ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently enmeshed in crisis over the handling of the process leading to the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as its vice presidential candidate.

The disagreement generated by the matter has pitched the members into different groups with many of those on the Rivers governor’s side demanding the removal of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his poor handling of the process.

