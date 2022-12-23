2023: ANAP poll tipping Obi for victory manipulated to encourage OBI-dients —Keyamo

The latest poll which predicted the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for victory in the forthcoming election has been faulted by Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

ANAP Foundation led by Atedo Peterside had on Wednesday released its second poll concluded in December which showed that potential voters preferred Obi to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The poll showed Obi had 23 percent, Tinubu got 13, Atiku got 10 and Kwankwaso polled 2 percent.

This was significant as the polls previously conducted by the foundation prior to the real elections in the past had turned out to be reflective of the actual election results.

Keyamo, who reacted to the poll in a statement obtained by Ripples Nigeria, faulted the medium through which it was conducted.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment insisted that the poll was manipulated to encourage Obi’s supporters.

The statement read: “There is no need to join issues with or analyse this fallacious polls any further once you see the methodology by which the polls was conducted: according to Atedo Peterside, it was ONLY by phone that it was conducted because of the ‘insecurity’ across the country. They did not conduct a person-to-person enquiry.

“How did they ascertain the phone numbers of those who reside or are registered in a particular State? If it is from the INEC register (was it made available to them?) how did they ascertain those that have collected their PVCs and are eligible to vote, since collection of PVC just began?

“Assuming the INEC register was not made available to them, and they randomly sampled opinions by phone numbers and asked people to state their locations or where they are registered to vote, what gave them the assurance that respondents truthfully stated their locations?

“It is a fact that many people in Nigeria have two to three phone numbers; if so, how sure are they that many respondents did not respond by different phone numbers that they may have?

“It is also true that millions of under 18-year-olds have access to phones in Nigeria and the world, how did they ascertain the ages of those responding to their supposed enquiries?

“Many unanswered questions. In all, in a complex country like Nigeria, anything short of a person-to-person polling, including harvesting enquiries from far flung rural areas and in local languages, is a complete exercise in futility.

“Finally, my considered opinion is that this poll is deliberately skewed to encourage the supporters of a particular candidate whose enthusiasms have waned in recent times in the face of the hard realities they have seen on the ground on the campaign trail.”

