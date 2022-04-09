2023: Anyim, Obi, two others demand zoning of PDP ticket to South-East

The former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim and three other presidential aspirants from the South-East on Saturday challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its ticket to the region.

The other aspirants are the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, ex-President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Sam Ohuabunwa, and Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

The quartet, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja, urged the party’s members from other regions to support a candidate from the South-East for the presidency next year.

The aspirants’ call came a few hours after the PDP governors from the south demanded the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket to the region.

Anyim, who spoke on behalf of other aspirants, said the PDP presidential ticket should be zoned to the South-East for fairness and equity.

He said: “It is our knowledge that more aspirants may have obtained forms under PDP. We hope that they will join us a little later.

“So, in the interim, four of us that are presidential aspirants on that platform of our great party, the PDP, met this morning and resolved as follows.

“We have agreed to work together as a team. We will work together to ensure that a South-Easterner emerges as the PDP flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

“We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity. In doing so, it is important to note that we have always supported other zones, and we now expect them to reciprocate.

“In fact, in line with the PDP constitution, we believe that the PDP constitution favours what we are doing and we have to boldly step out with this decision.”

