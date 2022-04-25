2023: APC begins sales of nomination forms Tuesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections on Tuesday.

The APC National Executive Committee (NEC) has pegged the nomination and expression forms for presidential aspirants at N100 million and N50 million for their governorship counterparts.

In a notice signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Arugungu, and seen by journalists on Monday, the sales of the forms will begin on Tuesday and end on May 6.

The submission of completed forms will close on May 10.

The governorship aspirants and individuals vying for seats in the Houses of Assembly will be screened on May 12 while those for the National Assembly will face the panel the following day.

The presidential aspirants will be screened on May 14.

