2023: APC campaign council dares PDP, others to file suit disqualifying Tinubu

The position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the allegations of drug trafficking against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has elicited response from the ruling party’s presidential campaign council.

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, had in a recent interview said the former Lagos State Governor risked disqualification from the presidential race in 2023 if his drug-related, money laundering case was eventually taken to the court.

The PDP chieftain argued that the allegations contained in the court documents released by the US District Court for Northern District of Illinois bordered on the character of the APC national leader.

He added that Tinubu’s questionable character might make him unfit to contest for the presidency next year.

In response, the spokesperson for APC Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo in a tweet on Friday, dared the opposition to take any step against the former Lagos State Governor.

Keyamo had earlier dismissed the court documents as well as the allegations as completely unsubstantial.

He noted that Tinubu was not indicted in the matter and had no case whatsoever to answer at the court.

The tweet read: “The annoyance of detractors of @officialABAT is that they thought they struck gold when they paid millions to get those papers from the US & now they are beginning to see that they are not worth more than tissue paper! Why not file an action in court to disqualify @officialABAT?”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

