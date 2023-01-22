2023: APC campaign dismisses report on Yahaya Bello’s withdrawal from team

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Kogi State has dismissed reports on the withdrawal of Governor Yahaya Bello from the team.

A report emerged during the week that Bello who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council has withdrawn from the council.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday by its director of media and publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, the council said the publication was made with the intention of undermining Bello’s support for Tinubu and was in bad faith.

The council insisted that the governor has effectively mobilized the people of the state to deliver at least 95 votes to the former Lagos State governor in the election.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a spurious, malicious, and badly delivered hatchet job on the front page of the Sunday Tribune of January 22, 2023, saying Governor Yahaya Bello has withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The publication was done in bad faith to create distrust, acrimony and chaos in the party by people who are desperately trying to disparage the unbending commitment of the Governor to the success of the All Progressives Congress in the presidential election.

“Governor Yahaya Bello’s unflinching commitment to the campaign is not in doubt among committed stakeholders of the APC at all levels. He is constantly on the drawing board, galvanizing Kogites and youths across Nigeria to massively support the man he calls the President-in-Waiting, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This will definitely not go down well with open and veiled detractors of our Presidential candidate, who would go to any length to paint a picture of crisis where there is absolutely none.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to work assiduously for the resounding success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February polls to the consternation and disappointment of those who are desperately working to create a storm in a teacup for selfish reasons.

“We, however, wish to call on the media to avoid being tools in the hands of desperate politicians in their efforts to assassinate the characters of well-meaning Nigerians.”

