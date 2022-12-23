2023: APC chieftain, Adamu Garba, asks Obi to step down for Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Friday urged the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to step down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.

This followed reports of a low turnout at the LP’s campaign rally held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday.

Garba, who has always accused the former Anambra State governor of isolating the South-East at the centre for his campaign activities, described the party’s campaign rally in Port Harcourt as nothing but a disappointment.

He, therefore, appealed to Obi to immediately step down for the APC candidate whom he described as a more prepared and articulate individual of the two politicians.

He wrote: “Peter Obi’s disappointing rally in Port Harcourt today should serve as a perfect breakfast from his aspiration.

Peter Obi's disappointing rally in Port Harcourt today should serve as a perfect breakfast from his aspiration.

“He should immediately step down and endorse the real and truly prepared Presidential Candidate; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and stop isolating South-East from the center.”

In July, Garba left the APC for the Young Progressives Party (YPP) after raising N83 million for his presidential ambition, citing anti-democratic policies in the party.

He also slammed the ruling party for pegging its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million.

He, however, rejoined the ruling party two months later and declared full support for its Muslim-Muslim ticket.

