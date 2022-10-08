2023: APC chieftain demands Ngige’s resignation over reluctance to support Tinubu

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Murtala Ajaka, on Saturday demanded the resignation of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over his reluctance to support the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ngige, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Friday, was silent on his preferred candidate between Tinubu and the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.

When asked by the presenter on the candidate he would support in the 2023 presidential election, the minister said: “I’m not active in politics for now because I am facing a national assignment. Using statistics and mere figures don’t mean anything.

“Both of them are my friends. My choice will be in the ballot box. It is a secret ballot. I shouldn’t tell Nigerians what I would do secretly.”

However, in a statement, Ajaka described the minister’s remark as unacceptable.

He reminded Ngige that Tinubu and other stakeholders laboured to bring the current administration to power in 2015.

READ ALSO: 2023: Ngige downplays polls prediction on Obi, silent on preferred candidate

The statement read: “The presidential primary election had long ended and the party had settled for the choice of Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hence all the party leaders should put their ambitions behind them for now to deliver the party’s presidential ticket.

“It is expected of a serving minister in an APC government to be a trusted Apostle of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency in 2023, who along other party leaders laboured to ensure the enthronement of the same government in 2015 which they are now serving in.

“Chief Ngige and other APC appointees, especially in the federal cabinet should not forget in a hurry that they are holding onto party’s mandate, hence the need to protect it with whatever it requires, but if they can no longer protect the interest of the APC in public and that of our presidential candidate (Tinubu), I think the honourable thing to do is to step aside from the government formed by the APC.

“With this type of public comment from a sitting minister in a ruling party who cannot declare on national television his choice of presidential candidate, how on earth is the party expected to fare in the forthcoming presidential election?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now