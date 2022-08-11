2023: APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, accuses disgruntled members of sowing discord within party ranks

Salihu Lukman, the National Vice-Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the North-West, has blamed unnamed disgruntled stakeholders for sowing discord within the ranks of the party.

Lukman made this assertion, on Thursday, during an interview on AriseTV.

This came in the aftermath of criticism arising from the emergence of Simon Lalong — a devout Catholic — as the Director-General of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential campaign team.

Prequel to Lalong’s nomination, the Muslim-Muslim ticket has caused a lot of divisive ruckus with many APC members defecting to opposition parties in order to actualise their various ambitions.

Nonetheless, Lukman, in the interview, noted that the various issues were being resolved while revealing that all the APC Governors were in support of Tinubu’s candidacy.

“The APC has been undergoing process in order to take it back to its founding vision based on accountability. This is to ensure that the structures of the party aligns with turn democratic ideals in the party.

“The problem with Nigeria is that every issue is reduced to election and politicking which has enabled a small group to spread negativity and when they don’t get their way, they aim to create division. These people are like election merchants and once a negotiation produces a different agreement at variance with their interests, they don’t adhere to it.

“This is why they seek to damage the credibility of the party based on the Muslim-Muslim ticket but the structures are being negotiated.

“What the media call discordant tunes are mere speculations and while there are diverging interests, all the issues have been resolved and the governors pledged to work for Tinubu’s presidency,” Lukman disclosed.

