2023: APC describes CUPP’s allegations of plot to sabotage electoral process as ‘ridiculous’

Festus Keyamo, a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, on Thursday, refuted suggestions that the party intended to sabotage the 2023 polls by exerting increased pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Keyamo said the allegations that the APC intended to cancel the 2023 election was ridiculous and untrue.

His call came as the Coalition of United Political Groups (CUPP), which is made up of Nigeria’s opposition political parties, alleged of a scheme to rig the 2023 elections.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, the spokesman for CUPP, charged APC governors with plotting a leadership transition that would open the door for their schemes.

Ugochinyere claimed there was a scheme to disable the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from INEC’s server and prevent the electronic transmission of the 2023 election results.

Additionally, he asserted that Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, and a few National Commissioners were being pressured to disconnect the BVAS from the server.

In response, Keyamo refuted these assertions when speaking to media men in Abuja.

“There has been absolutely no occasion, where the APC, either through NWC or any of levels of leadership, put any kind of pressure on INEC.

“Those sensing defeat are already looking for reasons for that defeat. It is one of the reasons, it is one of the excuses they are trying to generate to accommodate their defeat, but they should know that the defeat is imminent,” Keyamo said.

