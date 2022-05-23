2023: APC fixes new dates for screening of 28 presidential aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a new date for the screening of its presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Argungu, made the announcement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the party has scheduled screening for all the 28 presidential aspirants for Tuesday, May 24th, and Wednesday, May 25th in Abuja.

Read also :Buhari, APC have raised the bar of corruption with N100m for presidential fees —OPC

Aspirants to be screened include Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu; ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; Ebonyi State Governor, Gov. Dave Umahi.

Others include Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Former Zamfara State Governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima; former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Imo State governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosu.

The party had earlier on Sunday announced the postponement of the screening exercise in lieu of last week hitherto scheduled for the exercise.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now