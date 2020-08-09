Latest Politics

2023: APC has been making overtures to make me dump PDP –Ortom

August 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been making overtures to convince him to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Ortom who made the claim on Saturday during the State Elective Congress of the PDP in Makurdi however said that there was no way he will quit the PDP for the APC.

Speaking further, Ortom said that after consulting with his friends and allies he had made up his mind to remain with his PDP family and the party he gave his all to build.

He said; “It is true that the APC has invited me to come back to APC and they are propagating that I am leaving the PDP and this is far from the truth.

“I told them I’ll come and ask you (the state congress); Do you want me to decamp to APC?”

The question which was followed by a resounding “no, no, no”, prompted the Governor to respond, “So, I am comfortable with my people the PDP and I will remain in PDP.

“I will communicate this to my friends in the APC and I will tell them that I have consulted with you and you asked me not to leave,” he said.

While commending the party for standing with him at all times he assured that he would not let the PDP down adding, “I’ll not fail you, and we shall continue to be victorious.

“By the grace of God, our party will sustain the gains of 2019, through to 2023 because the successes we have recorded were made possible by the support of our party members,” Ortom concluded.

