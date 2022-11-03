2023: APC in moves to reconcile Ameachi, Osinbajo, others after loss at primary

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking to reconcile its ranks, especially amongst discontented candidates who are still smarting from their losses during its presidential primaries.

This was disclosed by Felix Morka, on Wednesday, during an interview on a political program “Talk Point” on Lagos Television.

Morka explained that candidates who are still smarting from their loss in the presidential primaries have a right to vent their complaints.

In addition, he gave assurance that the APC leadership is making every effort to bring back together all disgruntled party chieftains and members in time for the 2023 election.

At the last primary, Tinubu received 1,271 votes, securing the party’s presidential ticket.

At the party’s Special National Convention in Abuja, he defeated Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, as well as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 11 other candidates.

READ ALSO:Obaseki faults Naira redesign, accuses APC of keeping money for 2023 elections

Nine candidates withdrew from the race for the position of presidential flag bearer soon before the convention’s voting began; there were originally 23 contenders.

Osinbajo, who was at odds with his estranged godfather, disassociated himself from Tinubu’s aspirations for the presidency.

Another former aspirant, Amaechi, sparked controversy when he claimed that delegates who cast ballots in the party’s presidential primary were bought off to affect the results.

In his response during the interview, Morka said the party is not resting on its oars in its effort to bring all factions together before the 2023 election, regarding the alleged cold war and casual attitude of the aggrieved stalwarts toward Tinubu’s campaign.

The APC publicity secretary said, “I am not aware of any war, let alone a cold or hot one. People went into primaries to compete and find favour with the electorate, in this case, the primary voters in our party. At the end of it, Asiwaju prevailed and I think that every other aspirant has the right if they choose to have that momentary period they disagree on why they didn’t win.

“We are working on the inside to address the dissatisfaction or disaffection we may have from some of our members who may be aggrieved. We are working hard to bring them together.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now