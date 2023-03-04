Politics
2023: APC joins arguments over e-transmission of results
The outrage generated by the opposition over the Bola Tinubu’s victory in the recent elections has elicited another reaction from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC has argued that the Independent National Electoral Commission is not bound by law to transmit results electronically.
Dele Alake, Special Adviser on Media and Communications at the PCC made the declaration in Abuja on Friday when he spoke at a news conference.
According to Alake, INEC has the option to decide whether to broadcast election results.
He also claimed that there was no requirement regarding the transmission of results in the Election Act of 2022.
“The complaint over electronic transmission of election results is not supported by law.
“Section 38 of the Electoral Act 2022 relied upon by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to challenge the result of the Feb. 25 presidential election has nothing to do with transmission of election results.
“Section 60, sub-section 2 of the Act deals with transmission of results and it is at the discretion of INEC. The Act does not contain any mandatory provision regarding the transmission of results.
READ ALSO:APC berates Obi for playing ethnic card in Nigeria’s election
“In any case, the process of transmitting results from polling units, whether real-time, two days later or at any time, cannot in anyway change the results that have been announced,’’ Alake stressed.
The counting of votes in front of party officials and in front of the voters, he continued, was crucial.
Alake argued that it was ludicrous to suggest that a difference in results uploading times would affect the data.
“In any case, the process of transmitting results from polling units, whether real time, two days later or at any time, cannot in anyway change the results that have been announced,’’ he said.
The electoral commission, INEC, declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election.
Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates, thus meeting the first constitutional requirement to be declared the winner.
He also scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...