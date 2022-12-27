2023: APC launches governorship campaign in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday flagged off its governorship campaign for the 2023 general elections in Zamfara State.

The event which took place in the Kaura Namoda local government area of the state was attended by APC supporters from across the 147 wards of the 14 LGAs.

Also in attendance were former governors of the state, Ahmad Sani Yariman-Bakura, Mahmud Shinkafi, and Abdulaziz Yari, their deputies and speakers of the state House of Assembly.

The APC governorship campaign council in Zamfara is headed by Yari while the former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Tijjani Yahaya will serve as the Director-General and a former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, as Secretary.

Read also:APC an experimental contraption, has failed Nigerians —Atiku Campaign Council

In his address at the campaign flag-off, Governor Bello Matawalle expressed happiness at the massive support of APC members in the state.

He urged the people of the state to re-elect him for a second term, saying more projects, policies, and programmes were on the way for the even development of the state.

The governor also appealed to the people of the state to vote for APC candidates at all levels and promised to do his best to promote the security and economy of the state.

Earlier in his address, Yari commended the people of the state for remaining loyal to APC.

He urged the party members to vote massively for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Matawalle, himself, and others in next year’s elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now