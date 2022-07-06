2023: APC members seek Masari’s retention as Tinubu’s running mate

Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to restrain the party from replacing Masari Kabiru as its vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The APC had on June 17 picked Masari as running mate to its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a placeholder capacity.

Tinubu had last month declared that the search for his running mate was still ongoing.

The plaintiffs, Zakari Maigari and Zubainatu Mohammed, had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1059/2022 and dated July 4, 2022, challenged the APC’s plan to substitute Masari’s name, citing sections 142(1) and sections 29(1), 31 and 33 of the Electoral Act.

Tinubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Masari were listed as respondents in the suit.

They sought to determine the legality of replacing the placeholder with another candidate.

According to the plaintiffs, section 187 (1) of the 1999 Constitution allows the governorship candidate and deputy-governorship candidate to have a joint ticket the same way section 142(1) encourages the joint-ticket for the presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate.

