2023: APC officially unveils Shettima as Vice-Presidential candidate to Tinubu

Former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has been officially named as the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Vice-Presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Shettima was introduced during a gathering in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Bashir Ahmad, the former Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed this via a tweet.

“Our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), unveils Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he tweeted.

Following his selection as the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu chose Shettima to serve as his running mate.

Shettima’s selection by Tinubu has continued to spark debate throughout Nigeria.

