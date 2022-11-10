2023: APC, PDP fielded weak presidential candidates —Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said on Wednesday that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected weak presidential candidates to be the standard-bearers of their parties in the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso stated this, on Wednesday, when he paid a courtesy call to the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, at the Presidential Lodge, Old Government House Abakaliki, as part of his tour to different states of the country to campaign for votes ahead of the 2023 election.

The former Kano State Governor was accompanied to the State by an elder statesman and social critic, Alhaji Buba Galadima, to commission the party’s campaign office in Abakaliki.

Kwankwaso asserted that he would have been happy if Umahi got the APC presidential ticket, while his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, got the PDP ticket.

He noted that he, and Umahi left the PDP because of its many wrongs.

He, however, maintained that Nigeria needs a competent leader who will pull her from the brinks.

Kwankwaso said: “We formed APC and produced the president in 2015, unfortunately, what we were angry with PDP became worse in APC.

“NNPP is the party to beat in the North because there is no APC in the North. APC has failed the nation. We are so happy that strong candidates did not get the ticket of their parties.”

