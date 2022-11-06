Politics
2023: APC, PDP have nothing left to offer Nigerians – Kwankwaso
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for throwing the country into turmoil.
Rabiu, who spoke at the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting, in Abuja, said the two parties have nothing left to offer Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.
He declared that the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train cannot happen under his watch.
READ ALSO: Abiola, Kwankwaso, Obi identify state police, job creation as solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity
The former Kano State governor promised to address the inadequacy of the police, and the Nigerian Army if elected as president next year.
Kwankwaso insisted that he was in the presidential race to win.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...