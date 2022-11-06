2023: APC, PDP have nothing left to offer Nigerians – Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for throwing the country into turmoil.

Rabiu, who spoke at the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting, in Abuja, said the two parties have nothing left to offer Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He declared that the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train cannot happen under his watch.

The former Kano State governor promised to address the inadequacy of the police, and the Nigerian Army if elected as president next year.

Kwankwaso insisted that he was in the presidential race to win.

