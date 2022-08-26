Politics
2023: APC, PDP, LP will not get 25% in Kano – Abdulmumin Jibrin
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday described as false the report of its possible merger with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.
A chieftain of the party, Abdulmumin Jibrin, stated this during a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.
Some Nigerians had dismissed the chances of the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwanso, in next year’s election following the collapse of talks on the party’s alliance with the Labour Party.
However, Jibrin said the party was ready to wrest power from the dominant parties, adding that the presidential candidate had his strategies and plans.
He noted that none of the parties would get 25 percent in Kano, the former governor’s home state, next year.
READ ALSO: Ex-Kano governor, Shekarau dumps APC for NNPP as another major defection hits ruling party
The former member of the House of Representatives was a key supporter of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before he joined the NNPP in April.
He said: “I have said this over and over again. The report that the party is working for somebody is false. People should disregard it. How will Kwankwanso merge with another person? Somebody who is controlling the heart of the north.
“I heard that other political parties said they would get 25 percent votes in Kano State by speaking with people and others. I can categorically say they are deceiving themselves. NNPP has a direct connection with the masses.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...