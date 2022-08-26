2023: APC, PDP, LP will not get 25% in Kano – Abdulmumin Jibrin

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday described as false the report of its possible merger with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A chieftain of the party, Abdulmumin Jibrin, stated this during a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

Some Nigerians had dismissed the chances of the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwanso, in next year’s election following the collapse of talks on the party’s alliance with the Labour Party.

However, Jibrin said the party was ready to wrest power from the dominant parties, adding that the presidential candidate had his strategies and plans.

He noted that none of the parties would get 25 percent in Kano, the former governor’s home state, next year.

The former member of the House of Representatives was a key supporter of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before he joined the NNPP in April.

He said: “I have said this over and over again. The report that the party is working for somebody is false. People should disregard it. How will Kwankwanso merge with another person? Somebody who is controlling the heart of the north.

“I heard that other political parties said they would get 25 percent votes in Kano State by speaking with people and others. I can categorically say they are deceiving themselves. NNPP has a direct connection with the masses.”

