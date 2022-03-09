2023: APC presidential candidate expected to come from south – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election is expected to emerge from the southern part of the country.

The governor, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the party’s national chairmanship position had been zoned to the north.

He added that APC stakeholders in the south would decide the area that would produce the party’s presidential candidate in 2023.

The governor also expressed optimism that the party would retain power next year.

READ ALSO: Only Buni can explain Fani-Kayode’s switch to APC – El-Rufai

He said: “Our expectation is that our presidential candidate will come from somewhere in the south.

“It is up to the southern caucus of the APC to now propose to us an acceptable candidate.

“I think Nigerians expect much more than we have done but if Nigerians reflect deeply and compare with the other party, we are still a better choice.

“I believe that in 2023, the APC is going to win the presidential election as well as the majority of the governorship elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now