2023: APC sets up committee to screen governorship aspirants in Cross River

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River has set up a seven-man special ad hoc committee to screen all governorship aspirants in the state.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Erasmus Ekpang, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar, said the committee is headed by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, while Senator Florence Ita-Giwa would serve as the Secretary.

The committee, according to him will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu warns APC over zoning to mitigate crisis

Other members of the committee are a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Edem Duke, Mr. Eddy Achi, Mr. Bolaji Anani, Mr. Odey Ochicha and Mr. Ebuta Ayuk.

He said: “This process is in line with the commitment of our party toward achieving an all- inclusive, transparent, fair and democratic process, that would lead to the emergence of an acceptable governorship candidate.

“This is in accordance with the resolution of all the governorship aspirants in its meeting of April 26, wherein they mandated the party to purchase only one nomination form.

“The initiative is aimed at driving a transparent process at arriving at victory for the party.

“The state Chairman, Mr. Alphonsus Eba, has approved the constitution of a special Ad-hoc committee to interface with all aspirants for the office of governor.

“The committee is expected to prune down the number in each senatorial district to two persons.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now