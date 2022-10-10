2023: APC slams PDP over alleged illegality of Tinubu’s candidacy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, responded to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) assertion that the ruling party lacks a legitimate presidential candidate for the general election of 2023.

This was after Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s national publicity secretary, requested that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, seek legal counsel regarding the ramifications of the court decision from last month that invalidated Governor Mai Mala Buni’s position as the party’s national caretaker committee chairman.

The main opposition party challenged Tinubu to take responsibility for the effects and ramifications of the inconsistencies in his academic credentials and other problems he has become involved in.

Ologunagba urged Tinubu “to go home and face the issues of inconsistencies in his educational qualifications, name, ancestry, age as well as corruption allegations.”

In response, the APC disregarded Ologunagba’s assertion and advised him to seek clarification.

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary for the APC, further said that there were errors in the Federal High Court’s decision.

Morka said, “I am confident that the decision will not pass the appellate court’s scrutiny. For one, the decision flies in the face of a valid and subsisting majority Supreme Court decision in Akeredolu’s case which settled the question as to the validity of Mai Mala Buni Caretaker Committee.

“In any event, that committee was duly constituted by the NEC of the APC and everything done by the caretaker committee was duly ratified by the national convention, the highest decision-making organ of the party. Clearly, we stand on the strong legal ground and are unperturbed by that decision.”

