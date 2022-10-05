Connect with us

2023: APC women leader slams OBIDients over alleged campaign of calumny

The health status of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, continues to elicit concerns amongst stakeholders, but the party has allayed such fears.

The Lagos State APC Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, on Wednesday, hinted that her principal was resting abroad and would return to the country soon.

She made this assertion during an interview on AriseTV, in response to comments on Tinubu’s trip abroad.

“He will show up very soon, within the next 48 hours. I know Asiwaju. He has never spent more than two weeks outside. Go and Google. Even my own self, when I’m not well. I quickly run out to take a rest.

“I am not saying he’s not well. I said, my little self here, when I need to rest, I quickly go out. We all go out to rest,” she said.

Okoya-Thomas further accused supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of embarking on a campaign of calumny against political opponents.

“One thing I like about Atiku is that he does not embark on this campaign of calumny like Obidients,” she claimed.

