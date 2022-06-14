2023: APC youth group warns Tinubu against Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been advised to as a matter of fairness and justice, jettison the Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket in order not to throw the country into more political tension that may not end well.

The party was rather enjoined to ensure balanced and equitable representation of the two major religions in the governance of the country.

The advise was given by Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, National Chairman, APC Youth Progressives Forum who addressed newsmen on Tuesday saying that the aftermath of the APC Presidential Primaries is the challenge of picking the running mate from the Northern Nigeria to balance the ticket especially with long ugly political narratives of Muslim President and Christian vice President or otherwise.

According to him, “The emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our party candidate has opened another political discussions and to strike the balance, Tinubu and the leadership of the party should consider the choice of the 14th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon.Yakubu Dogara as Vice President”.

He stressed that, “In a secular and multicultural country like Nigeria, it is given that broad considerations should be made to accommodate all interest groups in leadership for equity and fairness not only to be done but be seen to have been done” .

He said that, “This forms the basis of our decision to address this Press Conference to calm the nerves and draw the attention of our great party to prioritize justice, fairness and equity to guide their selection of the vice Presidential Candidate” .

Ukkasha Hamza added that, “Though, religion has forced itself into the affairs of Governance in Nigeria instead of credibility, competency and delivery hence the urgent need to take it out of the business of the government”.

He said that many are of the opinion that, since Tinubu is a Muslim from the Southern part of the country, it is expected that for the APC to have a balanced ticket which it would take to the general elections to convince Nigerians to vote for it, it is only right for the party to balance the presidential ticket with a Christian from the northern part of Nigeria.

He said that the arguments for Muslim/Muslim or Muslim/Christian Vice President from the North should not be a subject of discussion but let emphasis be placed on credibility and competency of who becomes the vice President to compliment Tinubu’s competency for peace and unity to reign in Nigeria.

He however stressed that, “Taking this position would further boost the chances of the party at the general elections as Christians from both the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria would not feel alienated from the APC because of the VP factor while Muslims from all parts of the country would also have a sense of belonging in the party because of faith of the presidential candidate”.

According to him, “This seems to be the party’s best bet to winning the 2023 General elections as any other consideration would spell danger for the party at the polls united and stronger especially with the former Vice President of Nigeria and the PDP Presidential ticket having a balanced ticket”.

He then stressed that, “This is the spirit behind such government policies as federal character and equitable representation and distribution of resources. The APC cannot at this time, afford to take the unnecessary risks that come with an unbalanced ticket given the complexity of Nigeria and the tightness of the current race for the presidency”.

He also said that, “As it is, not only is the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar formidable but there are some third forces that may either spring surprises or vitiate the chances of the two major parties in their traditional strongholds”.

By Yemi Kanji

