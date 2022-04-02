2023: APGA rules out zoning in Ebonyi

The Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Ricky Okorouka, said on Saturday the party would pick its governorship flag-bearer from any senatorial zone in the state.

Okorouka stated this at the party’s expanded Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He said the meeting was called to inform all chairmen from the wards about the sales of the party’s nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Okorouka noted that the party was focused on winning all the elective positions in Ebonyi State next year.

He said: “We are not zoning any position, including the governorship ticket. If the candidate comes from the north, south or central, he will go for us because what we need is capacity without selfishness.

“APGA in Ebonyi only needs a credible person irrespective of his/her zone. We need a candidate that will have the interest of the people at heart; a candidate who is people-oriented.

“Our membership drive from the ward level is yielding good results. We have registered no fewer than 95,000 members in a space of one week.

“We are ready ahead of the 2023 general elections. We are planning a rigorous mobilization programme from the ward level to enlighten members on the need to fasten strategies to win at all levels.”

