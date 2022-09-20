2023: As Christians, we shouldn’t waste our votes —Dogara

Christians in Nigeria have been called on to resist the temptation to cast their votes in the 2023 general elections for the APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of Tinubu-Shettima.

The call was made by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as he continues to berate his political party for the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to him, “Every Christian knows that our God does not tolerate waste. It is unchristian for the church to waste anything given to us from above as we own nothing except what is given to us from above.”

He also said that the adoption of same faith Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was antithetical to Nigeria’s quest for nation building.

Yakubu Dogara spoke on Tuesday, in Abuja at a submit tagged “Meet the Church” organised by the Nigerian National Christians Coalition (NNCC) with the theme; “The role of the Church in Nation Building”.

He argued that the APC ignored warnings by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Catholic Secretariate, ECWA church and many other church bodies and adopted the same faith ticket in a manner that negated the fundamentals of nation building, such as shared identity, values and vision saying, “the APC adopted a same faith ticket in a country that has never attained nationhood.”

Read also:Dogara-led Forum of Northern Christians insists on opposition to Muslim-Muslim ticket

“These warnings were not only ignored but dismissed in one fell swoop by the APC presidential candidate who strangely believes that he can build a strong, secure and viable nation-state without first forging a shared identity, vision and values for our people thereby enabling us transit from citizens of a country into a nation of people with strong shared identity and values.”

According to him, “In their convoluted posturing, they have placed state – building ahead of nation building; a task never before achieved in history and we need no seer to tell us that such endeavor is guaranteed to end in spectacular failure. No divided people have ever built any civilization.”

He added that, “To demonstrate that the church is right, it is not alone in condemning the same faith ticket. Other prominent Islamic clerics and Muslim leaders have also spoken in the same light. It is a good omen that both Christian and Muslim elites are not complacent over this matter”.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now