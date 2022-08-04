2023: Atiku appoints Melaye, Bwala as campaign organisation’s spokesmen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed the former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye and a legal practitioner, Dr. Daniel Bwala, as spokesmen for his 2023 presidential campaign organisation.

The Special Adviser on Media to the former vice president, Mr. Paul Ibe, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the appointment would take immediate effect.

