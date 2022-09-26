2023: Atiku appoints Saraki, Secondus, 4 others as special advisers

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed six persons as Special Advisers for his 2023 election campaign.

The former Vice President announced the appointment in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Monday in Abuja.

The appointed were former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim, and former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Saraki was appointed as Special Envoy to the PDP presidential candidate and Anyim as Special Adviser.

Secondus got the post of Technical Adviser to Atiku.

“Others appointed as Special Advisers are Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun and Senator Ehigie Uzamere,” the statement read.

The 2023 elections campaign will begin on September 28.

