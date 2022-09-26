Politics
2023: Atiku appoints Saraki, Secondus, 4 others as special advisers
The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed six persons as Special Advisers for his 2023 election campaign.
The former Vice President announced the appointment in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Monday in Abuja.
The appointed were former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim, and former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.
READ ALSO: ‘Atiku has highest followers in Nigeria, solution to challenges,’ Ex-PDP spokesman Ologbondiyan claims
Saraki was appointed as Special Envoy to the PDP presidential candidate and Anyim as Special Adviser.
Secondus got the post of Technical Adviser to Atiku.
“Others appointed as Special Advisers are Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun and Senator Ehigie Uzamere,” the statement read.
The 2023 elections campaign will begin on September 28.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...